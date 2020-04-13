|
Passed away from Covid pneumonia at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Loving husband of Mary Ann, father of Karen Ireland and grandfather of Jonathan. A proper funeral will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020