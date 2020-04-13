Home

More Obituaries for Edward SIMKO
Edward SIMKO

Edward SIMKO Obituary
Passed away from Covid pneumonia at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Loving husband of Mary Ann, father of Karen Ireland and grandfather of Jonathan. A proper funeral will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020
