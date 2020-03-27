|
Passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020 at GNGH, with family by his side. Beloved husband and father of the late Patricia (2015) and Louisa (1991). He is survived by his son T.C. and three grandchildren Spencer, Connor and Rebekah. He is predeceased by his parents Anna and Louis, and his brothers John and Jim. Ted will be fondly remembered by his many friends and family. He was a graduate of NFCVI and the Ontario College of Art. Ted worked for Acres Intl as a graphic artist and later as a hotelier. For 30 years he was an active real estate broker running Century 21 and Mangoff Real Estate. He served a variety of positions on the board of the Niagara Falls Fort Erie Real Estate Association. Ted was active in the Niagara community and served as the chairman for the Committee of Adjustments for the City of Niagara Falls for several years. A special thanks goes out to Lisa and Kelli for all their care and support. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street has been POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE. A private internment will also take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Tender Wishes. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020