Edward VanKeulen
Peacefully at his home, with his wife at his side, on Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Visser), in his 60th year. Father of Ryan. Dear brother of Robert (Ellie), Wilma, Rudy (Sophie) and Hans (Joyce). Stepfather of Rebecca, Kyle and Cruz and many grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Anita (John) and Gerrit (Margaret). In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public funeral service. Donations in memory of Ed to Sweet's Corners Christian Church Mission Fund (make cheques payable to Sweets Church with "Bodega Sa Grasya" on the memo line) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
