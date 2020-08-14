Ed passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Claire. Proud father of Scott (Johanne) and Marty (Dianne). Loving grandfather to Ashley, Nicole, Hailey and Matthew and Cherished great grandfather of Braxton, Autumn, Carrie and Hunter. Sadly missed by brothers Ross (Jean) and Trevor (Lynn) as well as his nieces, nephews and many friends at Gilead Manor. Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services have taken place. If so desired, donations to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) would be appreciated by the family. www.williamsfuneralservices.ca
. The family express their appreciation to the staff of the 6th floor at the Welland Hospital for the compassion and dignified care they provided.