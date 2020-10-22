"Ted" passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 31, 1935, he was an only child of Edna (Aulthouse) and Thomas Rogers. Ted leaves his loving wife, Anne Rogers (née Nicol), married to for over 60 years, his three children Scott, Cheryl (Bert Perron) and Bradley (Carolyn). He leaves behind seven grandchildren Holly, Ryan, Brandon, Sophie, Kate, Sascha and Malu, all of which he was incredibly proud. Brother-in-law to Alfred Karwath, Agnes Czifra, Alex and Leona Nicol, Maureen Davis, James and Christy Nicol and John Nicol. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his in-laws Robert and Bonnie Nicol, James and Norah Gardner, Desmond Czifra and Gerry Davis and niece and nephew David and Roseanne Czifra. Ted was a wonderful, well-liked and respected teacher and school Principal for over 35 years. In 1970, he was hired as the youngest Principal at Dufferin School in Owen Sound. He later transferred to Derby Public School after 14 years, and retired in 1990 after a stellar 35 year career. Along the way, he volunteered at the Owen Sound General and Marine Hospital, was a member and Past President of the Owen Sound Lions Club and mentored dozens of successful teachers and teaching assistants. Ted had a passion for automobiles, with a particular fondness for the 1964 Ford Mustang. He enjoyed spending time by the water living on Georgian Bay and spent many summers at his cottage at Sauble Beach. He had a passion for water skiing and he taught his children and cottage guests how to get up and stay up on either one or two skis. In retirement, Ted and Anne traveled extensively and cruised to many destinations in Europe and around the world. The family would like to thank the staff of Gateway Haven for their attentive care and support during his extended illness. Donations to the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation, the Alzheimer Society or Gateway Haven would be kindly appreciated. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when we can all be together. Online condolences may be made at www.greybrucecremation.com
