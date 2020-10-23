1/1
Efthimios Klentos
With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of our dear father, Efthimios Klentos on the 22nd of October 2020 peacefully at home at the age of 77. He was the loving husband of 52 years to Panigiota, beloved children Eugenia Vitale and sons Ioannis and Dimitri Klentos. Much loved brother of Joanne Charitsis, Taso Klentos, and Angeliki Hatzis. He was loved by Ted and Barbara Kollaras, Tasia and Nick Kazakos and Gus Charitsis. Efthimios is predeceased by brother George Klentos. Devoted papou of Zoe, Alexia, Eva, and Nina Klentos. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the kind nurses that helped. Keeping with Dad's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. If you wish, donations may be made to the Cancer Society. A visitation will be held at George Darte Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 585 Niagara Street on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - Funeral attendance at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church is limited to 75 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask. Online guest-book: www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 23, 2020.
