Age 94, peacefully at her daughter Patti's home in Innisfil, ON on March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Norman L Clark (predeceased), retired Detective Ontario Provincial Police and past President of the OPP Veterans Association. Eileen Clark (nee Penn), a passionate dog lover and expert at daily crossword puzzles, and a long-time resident of Niagara Falls, is predeceased by her parents Douglas and Elsie (nee Reid) Penn and her brother Charles Penn (Sheila). Loving mother to Neil (Lynn), Patti Bunston (Rick) and Darcy (Susan). Auntie Eileen to Cathy Redvers (Mike). Gramma, Nama and GiGi to 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place through Morse & Son Funeral Home. In memoriam contributions to a or to your local chapter SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020