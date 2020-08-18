Passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her Albright Manor Residence at the age of 83. Loving mother of Doug (Gisele) Billyard, Jim (Paula) Billyard Jr. of Niagara Falls, David Billyard of Oakville. Cherished grandmother of Derek, Sean, Melissa and David Jr. She is survived by her by brothers Joe (Gail) Boccabella of British Columbia and Frank (Jackie) Boccabella of Michigan. She was predeceased by her sister Loretta Trasatti and brother-in-law Tony Trasatti. Eileen was a lifelong resident of Welland and worked as Branch Manager at Canal City Savings and Credit Union for many years. Her memories will live on through her family and friends and all who knew her. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be announced at a later date. If so desired donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca