July 23, 1928 - November 28, 2020 It is with deep heart break that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Eileen, who entered into the arms of the lord at the beautiful age of 92. She is now reunited with her loving husband Patrick, her son-in-law Luke Willick and her grandson Todd Scott. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Maura (David), Jo (Gerald), Irene (Norm), Carol (Geoff), Christine (John) and Frances (Brian). Eileen was the proud Grandmother of Patrick, Tara, Christopher, Kevin (Ruth), Stephen (Teresa), Sarah (Ron), Kara (Kevin), Tim (Misty), Nikki (Sean), Melissa (Ed), Kathleen (Justin B.), Jaclyn (Justin C.), Nicholas (Julie), Kayleigh (Matthew), Gregory (Hailey), Christina (Jacob), Aaron, Jennifer (Ryan), Patricia (Steve), Matthew (Salina) Meghan (Tanner), Kayla, Judy, Ryan (Wendy), Andrew (Kelsey), Kelly, Casey (Joe C.), and Celia (Joe G.) Eileen was also an adoring great-grandmother of 51 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandmother of one precious great-great-grandson. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Ida as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Canada, Buffalo NY, and Ireland. Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway ON, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1-4 PM and 6-9 PM. Those wanting to attend MUST call the funeral home (905)894-1161 between 9am and 4pm to book a time slot. Only those with reserved slots will be allowed entrance. Masks are mandatory and must be worn while inside the building. A Private Family Mass will be celebrated at St. George's Roman Catholic Church and she will be laid to rest along side her husband at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Crystal Beach, the Fort Erie Food Bank, or the Crystal Ridge Dream Center, would be appreciated by Eileen's family.