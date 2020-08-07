1/1
Eileen RAYNARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Erie Shores Health Care Centre on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Russell (2002). Loving mom of late Russell Jr, Wayne (Mary), Donna Colenutt (Barry), and Donald. Cherished Grandma of 10, great-grandma of 12, and great-great grandma of 1. Eileen was predeceased by her brother Timothy. Eileen will be missed by all of her extended family member and close friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral home, 905.892.1699. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services are limited to 60 people for Visitation and for the Funeral Service. Please share your photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved