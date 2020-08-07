Eileen RAYNARD

Peacefully at Erie Shores Health Care Centre on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Russell (2002). Loving mom of late Russell Jr, Wayne (Mary), Donna Colenutt (Barry), and Donald. Cherished Grandma of 10, great-grandma of 12, and great-great grandma of 1. Eileen was predeceased by her brother Timothy. Eileen will be missed by all of her extended family member and close friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral home, 905.892.1699. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services are limited to 60 people for Visitation and for the Funeral Service. Please share your photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca