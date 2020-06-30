Brian, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family at this time. We are very sorry for your loss. God Bless.
Bobby and Beth McLaren
With heart-felt sadness we announce the passing of Elaine Ann Nesbitt who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 65, surrounded by family at the St Catharine's General Hospital. Beloved wife of Brian Nesbitt for 43 years, devoted and cherished mother to Brian Nesbitt Jr and Alissa MacLellan (Cailean), her pride and joy grandchildren Abigail and Jameson. Pre-deceased by her parents Arnold and Frances Knoll as well as her brother Denny and sister Noreen. Fondly remembered by her loved nieces and nephews. Elaine was born in Collingwood, Ontario, those roots were always present. Her love for nature, the water, and a simple view of life. She dedicated her life to helping others, she was a consummate giver. A Registered Nurse for 44 years working with her ICU family at the Welland Hospital, looking forward to retirement this year. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and those whose lives she touched along her journey. Due to COVID-19 cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date when it will be safe to do so. Donations to Help A Child Smile or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Is anybody happier because you passed their way? Does anyone remember that you spoke to them today? This day is almost over, joys and toiling time are through; Is there anyone to utter now a kindly word of you? Did you give a cheerful greeting to the friend who came along? Or a grimace sort of 'Howdy' and then vanish in the throng? Were you selfish pure and simple as you rushed along the way, Or is a stranger mighty grateful for a deed you did today? Can you say tonight in parting, with the day that's slipping fast; That you helped a single soul of the many that you passed? Is a lonely heart rejoicing over what you did or said; Does a friend whose hopes were fading now with courage look ahead? Did you waste your day, or lose it, was it well or sorely spent? Did you leave a trail of kindness or a scar of discontent? As you close your eyes in slumber do you think that God would say, You have earned one more tomorrow by the love you showed today. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.