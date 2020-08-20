1/1
Elaine Bowman (nee Carruthers)
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Bowman (nee Carruthers) announce her passing at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, August 12 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Donald for 62 years and beloved mother of Cheryl. Elaine was born and raised in Cayuga Ontario. After she and Don were married, they spent time in Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario as an RCAF family. Elaine loved her family and her pets. She also liked going on long Sunday drives, travelling in the summer and casinos and racetracks. Cremation was entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. A private family graveside service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery at a further date. In lieu of flowers, donations to CNIB and Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Bowman family.
PETER CLARKE
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss, thinking of you.
Larry McIlroy
Friend
August 20, 2020
Deepest condolences to Buzz and Cheryl. So sorry for your loss
blaine warden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved