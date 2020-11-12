1/1
Elaine Rose Murray Roland
Born May 15, 1925. Passed away peacefully at her residence Heatherwood Retirement Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Keith (2002) and brother Neil (Ruth). Survived by her daughters Linda (Ghislain), Diane (Jerry), Sharon (Larry); sons Kevin and Scott (Laurie); grandchildren Jessica (Bill), Steven (Marci), David, Carrie (Ian), Jason (Anita), Tyler, Kayla, Corry, Braden; great-grandchildren Alistir, Nevin, Owen, Brock, Max, Clair, Kensi and Lucas. Also survived by her sister Audrey (John) of East Amherst New York and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. We would like to express deepest gratitude to all the nurses and PSWs that lovingly cared for Mom at Heatherwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Giles Presbyterian Church would graciously be accepted. We will be celebrating Mom's life Friday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Giles Church, 205 Linwell Rd, St. Catharine's ON, L2N 1S1. Respecting the restrictions of Covid 19 including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings. The service will be live streamed on Facebook by going to St. Giles' Facebook page or you can also view the service on Youtube at any time. Link stgilsstcatharines.ca www.facebook.com/St-Giles-Presbyterian-Church-503359279780256/?view_public_for=503359279780256

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 12, 2020.
