At the age of 86, passed peacefully after a short battle with cancer, into the arms of His Saviour, Jesus Christ, with his family around him at United Mennonite Home, Vineland on Wednesday, January 15th. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Freda (Saunders) Fretz; his children, Susan (Sam) Rossi, Bob Fretz, Becky Abhaibolacharn, Janet (Myron) Hoover; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Carly) Hoover, Rebekah (Dave) Grose, Hannah Hoover, Samantha, Lukas and Noah Rossi, and Chloe and Isaac Abhaibolacharn; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Ben and William Grose. He was predeceased by his parents Oren and Ada Fretz and brother Dr. Norman A. Fretz. Eldon is fondly remembered by his extended family and many church and community friends, near and far, who meant so much to him and who have been impacted by his life and love. Visitation will be held at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street Welland on Sunday, January 19th from 2-5 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Oak Ridges Brethren in Christ Church, Richmond Hill, Tuesday, January 21st from from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Heise Hill BIC Cemetery. In memory of Eldon, donations to BIC World Missions or the United Mennonite Home would be appreciated. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020