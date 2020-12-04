1/2
Eleanor Kathleen (Ellie) Zwolak
1939-09-24 - 2020-11-30
Eleanor Kathleen Zwolak, 81, passed away peacefully at Linhaven Home for the Aged on Monday November 30, 2020. Eleanor is survived by daughters Mary (Adrian Hallock), Laura, son Michael, and grandsons Aidan, Nicholas, Brian, and Kyle. Beloved sister of Nancy Stephens (Don), brother-in-law of Ken Loucks and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by Marion Cross. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Manuel Watson, her husband Edward, brother John Watson and sister Mary Jo Loucks. Born in Owen Sound, ON, Ellie pursued a career in nursing at St. Joseph's Nursing College in London, ON. After graduation, Ellie worked as a registered nurse at the Hotel Dieu hospital in St. Catharines for many years. She also worked as a nurse at TRW in St. Catharines and in occupational health at McMaster University Hospital before retiring. Ellie enjoyed an active lifestyle with a passion for the arts, gardening and winter sports. She loved the theatre, music, skiing, figure skating, and curling. She always looked forward to her annual trip to Skate Canada with her friends. Ellie also had a flair for the arts. She painted, knitted, sewed, and crafted throughout her life, as well as walks and bike rides with her group of "Tramps" friends In addition to all of these interests, Ellie had strong political beliefs and was not afraid to share her opinions. An ardent Liberal, Ellie believed in progressive social policies and women's rights. Most notably, Ellie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved being with her family, especially at Sauble Beach. She adored her grandsons and her nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, ON The family would like to extend their appreciation for all services and support provided by the staff at Linhaven in helping our mom through her final years. Thanks as well to Father Richard Kowalchuk from Star of the Sea Church for performing last rites and comforting the family with his kind words and prayers. Because of the current risks associated with travel and gathering, the family has decided to postpone a funeral mass and celebration of life until a future date. Ellie's final resting place will be at Niagara Lakeshore cemetery. Interment will follow at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the Niagara Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online guest book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
