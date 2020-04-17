|
Passed away peacefully in her home on April 15 after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. Elena was born to Quintino and Laurina Pio in Cansano, Italy. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dave DiMartile, children Derek (Kelsey) of Vancouver, and Laura (James) of Whitby. She will be sorely missed by her adoring grandchildren - Ashlyn, Blake, Emmett and Aubree who were like her own. Her sisters, Nicolina (late Tony) Rocca, Palmina (Keith) Kehoe, brother in laws Ray (Rita) DiMartile, Vince (Joey) DiMartile, and sister in law Arlene (Filippo) Cescon will continue to adore her from afar. Her numerous nieces and nephews were all like children to her, and will keep her alive in their memory. Elena was best known for her love of life, being the most thoughtful person and for her unconditional love of her grandchildren. The void she leaves behind will never be filled. Our family would like to thank Dr Czarnota and Dr Pezo of Sunnybrook Hospital and the wonderful palliative team in Durham Region for their love and care. "How blessed are we to have something that makes it so hard to say goodbye". We will have a Celebration of Life when life returns to normal and we can gather to mourn our incredible loss. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Sunnybrook Foundation and directed towards Dr. Gregory Czarnota research.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020