Peacefully at Garden City Manor the passing of Elgin E. Schram on Monday October 19th 2020 at the age of 81 years. Predeceased by his parents Pearl and Earl Schram, sisters and brothers Ina (Charlie) Merritt, Jean (Lyle) Hodgkins, Fred Schram and Garden Schram Sr. He will be missed by serveral Nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews. Elgin was a long time resident of Dain City, Cremation has taken place and there is a private family graveside service on Monday October 26th 2020.



