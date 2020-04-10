|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Eliana on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 52. Loving wife of Jan Willem de Jong and cherished mother of Elizabeth and Robert Willem. She passed away peacefully while in the presence of her loved ones. Her heart was so full of love and tenderness and she was always willing to help. She loved cooking, hosting parties, exercising, walking her little dog Toffee and working in the garden. She adored her children and was so proud of them. Whenever she talked about them, her face would light up. She was a wonderful loving and caring wife, a great daughter to Sueli and sister Elizabeth. She will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of meeting her and she will be in our hearts and thoughts for the rest of our lives. She fought to the end and we know she will be in a better place. We like to thank the physicians and all other staff at the Niagara Health System who cared for her. A private service for direct family will take place on Saturday, April 11. Cremation will take place Monday, April 13, and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines. A celebration of Eliana's life will be held at a later date. Flower donations may be made to: de Jong Family, 16 Lantana Circle, St Catharines, Ontario L2M 7M5. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020