Left us unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 20. Dearly loved son of Paul Langendoen and Mary Ellen Simon. Cherished little brother of Rin Simon (Maddie) who cared for him on the hardest of days. Older brother to his little sister Izabelle Langendoen, who he loved to tease. Big brother to his littlest sibling Joseph Laford who with his Dad Joseph Laford Sr. (Buddy) were often by his side during extended hospital visits. Proud uncle to Makwa Simon. He will be sadly missed by his Oma, Jeanette Langendoen and greeted by his Opa Bert Langendoen and Nookmis Jean Simon who have gone on before him. Elijah leaves behind his many aunts, uncles, cousins and large Manitoulin Family to cherish his memory. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to his teachers at Eden Highschool and all his favourite nurses, psws, and doctors who cared for him at home and in hospital. Elijah is apart of the childhood cancer community and has now reconnected with some of his little warrior friends who have left our physical world. A community of support has been showed to our family (Box Run, Team Kelsey, Alivia's Rainbows, Don Walker, Blake Bradshaw, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario, Niagara Regional Native Centre In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Team Kelsey Nights of Comfort Fund at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario https://www.rmhcsco.ca/donate/team-kelsey-nights-of-comfort
. The family would like to invite family and friends to attend a visitation at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, at 5917 Main St. in Niagara Falls. Following the service, family and friends of Elijah are invited to attend a reception at the Niagara Regional Native Centre at 382 Airport Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake, On. Social distancing and gathering protocols will be in place. Please register your name for dates and times prior to attending with Liz at 905-401-0968 or ahws@nrnc.ca Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com