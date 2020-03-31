|
|
Peacefully at home in St. Catharines on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in her 86th year. Elinor Grill, beloved wife of the late Earl Grill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Eve-Lynn Grill, Dana Grill, and Sally and Marshall Swadron. Devoted Bubbie of Jades, Benjamin, and Sam. Fondly remembered by family and many friends. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Shomrai Shabos section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Elinor Grill Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation www.benjamins.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020