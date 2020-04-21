|
|
HAANAPPEL, Elisabeth 'Bep' Cornelius (nee Poppelaars) - Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Arnold 'Nol' Haanappel (2008). Dearly loved mother of John (Anne) Haanappel and Mari Ann Krieg of Niagara Falls and Betty Anne Haanappel of Welland. Cherished grandmother of Rose Ann Lundy, Ryan (Laura), Daniel (Danielle), Brittany (Aaron) and Selina (James), Nathan, the late Charlie Krieg (2000), Talie (Jason) Blanchard and Vanessa (Dan) Bouchard. Lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren; Chase, Justin, Brody, Jackson, Jasmine, Dominic, Ava, Caleb, Tiana, Max, Darius, Ella and Daelan. Dear sister of Koos, Riet, Anton, the late Tonnie, Corrie and Annie. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020