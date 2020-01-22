Home

Elisabetta CHIECA

Elisabetta CHIECA Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Elisabetta on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in San Fele, Potenza, Italy, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Antonio Chieca and loving mother to six children including Danny (Connie) Chieca of Niagara Falls. A caring grandmother to 16 grandchildren including Lisa (Joseph) Melfi and Tony (Erin) Chieca and a dear great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church in Niagara Falls.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
