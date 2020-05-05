With thanksgiving for the gift of her life, the family of Elisabetta Pichelli (nee DiBernardo) announces her passing, at St. Catharines General Hospital, on May 1st, 2020. Born on Remembrance Day, November 11th, 1922, in Castel Castagna (Abbruzzo) Italy, she was in her 98th year, just two years shy of her 100th birthday. Elisabetta was a devoted mother and best friend of Clara (Don) Palma, and a much-loved sister of Giuseppe (Adina), daughter-in-law Susi Pichelli, sister-in-law Lidia Sacco (Silvio), as well as many nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Italy. She is now in the heavenly embrace of her husband Adamo (2003) and son John (2013), as well as her father Guerino, mother Angelamaria (Di Biaggio), and siblings Emidio, Fioravante, Massimo, Teresa, and Filippo. Elisabetta emigrated to Canada in 1955 with her two young children to rejoin her husband (who was then working at Atlas Steels in Welland). Her faith sustained her in her newly adopted country. She was a long-time parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, and regularly prayed the rosary. Elisabetta was a proud, spirited, and determined woman, with a sense of adventure, who was never intimidated by any of life's challenges. She worked as a pastry chef at the Blue Star Restaurant, and took great delight in seeing her family and friends enjoy her homemade pasta and apple pies. She earned her driver's license at the age of fifty, enrolled in language lessons for new Canadians, took pottery classes, tended her tomato garden, pruned her pear trees, travelled overseas on her own, and, in her 80s and 90s, did much of her local shopping on an electric scooter, which she fondly nicknamed her 'Buick'. In her final years, at her much-appreciated Seasons Retirement Home, she enjoyed numerous events and activities, including musical performances, outdoor picnics, and communal bingo. She even experimented with 'FaceTime'. If there were a Nobel Prize for 'Best Grandmother', Nonna Betty would surely win. Julia (Louie), Jason (Kate), Laura (James), Mark (Amy), and Anthony are truly grateful for the privilege of having known such a loving grandmother. Her spirit of kindness, generosity, humour, vitality, resilience, integrity, and wisdom will steadfastly endure through the lives of her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren - Elizabeth, Ella, and Aiden). Thank-you, nonna, for taking care of us, for supporting us, and for inspiring us, in compassionate, meaningful, and hopeful ways. We are blessed to have shared memorable occasions with you, including the many Christmases, Easters, birthday parties, family reunions, and assorted Welland staycations. We will fondly remember your multiple-sugared coffees, delicious lasagna, hand-knitted blankets, affection for soap operas, and intelligent card playing. It will be difficult to imagine life without you, though we take some measure of comfort in you peacefully joining (Uncle) John and Noonoo Adamo in heaven. We love you, we will miss you, and we will carry you in our hearts, forever. In light of the Ontario government's current public restrictions on bereavement services, a private family funeral has been arranged through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be announced and celebrated at a later date. A heartfelt thank-you goes out to all the special caregivers for their kindness and compassion in the final stages of her life. Donations to Hospice Niagara, Pelham Cares, or the Hope Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be posted at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.