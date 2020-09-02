Peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Catharines Hospital, in her 82nd year. Loving wife of the late Fred. Dearest mother of Linda (Clifford) and Jamie of St. Catharines and Brenda (Dan) of Fenwick. Beloved nanny of LauraLee (Paul), Jeffrey (Lindsay), Breanne, Kevin (Laura), Kaitlyn (Jeff), McKaila, James (Arielle) and Cody (Sarah). Proud and loving great nanny of seventeen great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Alice and Barb, predeceased by her sisters Theresa, Brenda and Gene. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 4, from 5-7p.m. at the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines, 905-684-6346. During these times of proper social distancing the family asks that you please keep the visit short, 5 to 10 minutes, and you remain in your vehicle until the funeral home staff comes to escort you into the building. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 5th at Victoria Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. Online tributes and condolences may be made at: www.hulseandenglish.com
. If so desired, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A special thank you to the staff and residents of Ina Grafton Gage for their unwavering love and support of our beloved mother, nanny and sister.