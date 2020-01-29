Home

Elizabeth Ann (Mclean) CHARTRAND


1947 - 06
Elizabeth Ann (Mclean) CHARTRAND Obituary
We sadly announce the passing of Elizabeth at St. Joseph Hospital in Elliot Lake. She's remembered by her husband Robert, her step-daughter Eleanor, grandson Skiler, her sister and brother-in-law Carolelynn and Gary, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a kind and loving person, always saw the good in people. We will miss you. Internment will be in June at the Elliot lake Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
