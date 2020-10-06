Elizabeth BARACETTI

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Welland Hospital on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Valentino for 64 years. Loving and cherished mother of Enrico and Michael (Marnie). Proud grandmother of Leanne (Jon), Michael and Dylan and great-grandmother of Olivia and Charlotte. Fondly remembered by her former daughters-in-law Denise and Ellen. Also survived by her sister-in-law Maria Kuhar and many cousins in Italy and the United States. Predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Rachel LaTorre, her brother Michael LaTorre, mother-in-law Olivia (Stringaro) Baracetti, in-laws Louie Kuhar, Enrico and Janet Baracetti. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her Monday night Bingo friends, Saturday morning Seaway Mall friends and Sunday afternoon Happy Gang Bowling League. She will never be forgotten by her husband and two sons. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store