Elizabeth "Betty" Beam
1933-05-25 - 2020-07-22
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Betty Beam on July 22, 2020. Loving mother of John (Dawn) and Michael (MaryAnn). She was predeceased by her husband Norman. Cherished Nana of Kylie, Rachel, Lauren, Johnny, Megan, Mariah and Michael. Proud great- nana of Lochlan. Greatly missed by her best friend of 67 years, Julie Malizia and her late husband Larry. Missed by many friends and family in Canada and Scotland. In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse and Son Funeral Home, Niagara Falls. She was a proud member of St. Patrick Church. A memorial mass will occur at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
