It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elizabeth Loretta Thompson, better known as Bess, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Welland Hospital in her 91st year. Loving wife and best friend of Philip for 51 years. Cherished mother of the late Colin Reginald Miller, Jennifer Hettie Thompson and beloved Noni of Jordyn Philip Worth. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Isabel Van den Berg (Hendrik, Callie, Kaiser and Kuzaan) and Hester de Klerk (Liefie and Carl, the late Albert) and families. Predeceased by her parents Carl Colling and Hester Germina Marais. Her fur babies Ida Mae and Bandit will miss her. Bess attended the Highway Chapel for many years. She was a member of the Welland Community Wellness Complex. Bess had great knowledge of and was an avid gardener. She had a great love for animals. Bess was a positive person who always saw the glass half full. A funeral service will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Hope for Wildlife or any animal related rescue. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020. www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7540