It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Dott (2007). Loving mother of Anne-Louise Elizabeth (Luigi) Scozzafava and Julie Marie (Luigi) Seneca. Cherished Gran of Anthony (Corey) and Nicholas (Meagen ) Scozzafava and Rocco Thomas Seneca. Survived by sister in law Frances McKenzie. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Jennie (Somerville) Geaves. Graduate of the Greater Niagara General Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1955) and held a diploma in Nursing Education from the University of Western Ontario School of Nursing (Class of 1962). Was employed in various positions at Douglas Memorial Hospital , G.N.G.H. (pediatrics) and GNGH School of Nursing as an instructor. Her love of nursing came second to raising and caring for her family. She was a member of Chippawa Presbyterian Church and the Holy Trinity Anglican Seniors Centre. Elizabeth enjoyed all types of music and was an avid reader. Through the years she helped and to care for and enjoyed the company of three beautiful cats, Tiffany, Sam and Calvin. At Elizabeth's request cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Pediatric Cardiology Department of McMaster Children's Hospital. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020