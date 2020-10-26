Peacefully at Linhaven Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In her 84th year, Elizabeth Bain, predeceased by her beloved husband John Bain (August 24, 2018). Loving mother of Paul (Nancy), Karen (Ken) and Sandra. Devoted Granny of Owen, Anthony, Jessica, Rileigh, Liam and David. Dear sister of James McIvor and Margaret Kelly (late Duncan). Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland and England. Predeceased by brother Joseph McIvor. Betty and the weans moved from Glasgow, Scotland to St. Catharines in 1976, joining John who came in 1975 to work at Port Weller Dry Docks. She worked as a generous, kind and considerate health care aide until her retirement. Betty was a dedicated member of the St. Catharines Scottish Club and will be sadly missed by the many friends she made there. Mum was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for her delicious croquette potatoes and her ability to make the perfect cup of tea. Her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her grandchildren. Sincere thanks and appreciation are extended to volunteer, Ina Mulholland and the staff at Linhaven Home for the excellent, kind and compassionate care provided to Mum during her time there. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca