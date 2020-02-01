Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Elizabeth (Betty) COTE

Elizabeth (Betty) COTE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 63. Devoted mother of Julie Cote, Michelle Cote and Rick Cote (Ashley Maddelena). Cherished grandmother of the late Joshua Cote, Matthew Cote and Nicholas Cote, Jerzie Cote, Breanna Cote and Dolchey Stewart, and great-grandmother of Lacey Cote and Sophia Cote. Loving sister of Marilyn, Bill (Nancy), Judy (Tom), Barry and Gary. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Johnston, brother Bobby and her sisters Maggie and Joan. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday, February 5th from, 12 - 2 p.m., followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Betty, may be made to the . On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
