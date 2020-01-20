|
|
Of Port Colborne passed away in the presence of family at the Welland County General Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Steve for 63 years, loving mother of Janet (Richard) Phillips, Karen (Mat) Wolf and Frank (Kim) Danch, cherished grandmother of David (Andrea), Kristy (Chris), Stephen (Brittany), Spencer (Brooke), Stephanie (Tim) and Jason. Adored GG of Logan, Paige, Lilly, Henrick and Darren. She will be missed by her brother John (Helen) Dremak and special cousin Andy (Elizabeth) Fonagy. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret Dremak, her father and mother in law, Maynard and Janet Danch and her brother and sister in law Alec (Margaret) Danch. She was a dedicated volunteer at Central United Church, Dewitt Carter School and enjoyed working in the family business for 25 years at Port Colborne Lumber then Port Colborne Home Hardware. She loved her time spent cruising the Caribbean and travelling to Newfoundland in her retirement years. An avid Blue Jays, fan she was a kind and generous person and would offer to help anyone in need. Liz was happiest when surrounded by family and friends and was always willing to set another place at the table. Her love and support will always be cherished and remembered. Elizabeth's family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 in the Davidson Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Port Colborne and Welland District Shrine Club or the Central United Church Memorial Fund. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020