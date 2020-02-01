Home

Elizabeth DANCH

Elizabeth DANCH Obituary
The family of Elizabeth Danch would like to thank all the relatives, neighbours, friends and community members for their love, support, and kind words during the recent loss of our cherished mom, grandmother and great grandmother. We very much appreciated the many memorial donations, flowers and cards received in her honour. A special thank you is extended to Mark McCormack and the staff of Davidson Funeral Home for your compassion and care. We offer our heartfelt gratitude to Reverend Alison and Heather Filson of Central United Church for their many words of support and comfort throughout her caring funeral service. Thank you also to Nancy Klukach and Mat for providing loving words during her service. In addition we would like to thank the UCW for preparing and serving refreshments with personal, caring touches. We also extend our appreciation to the Welland Hospital Emergency Department and ICU. In addition we recognize the attention provided by Dr. Maracle, Northland Pointe and Villa de Rose Nursing and Support Staff who cared for Mom's medical needs with dignity and respect over the last two years. A lasting legacy was provided by her grandchildren at her funeral. Thank you Stephen for your comforting eulogy that captured nanny's remarkable qualities and to Kristy for her touching video and media tribute. Finally to her six grandsons David, Chris, Stephen, Spencer, Jason and Tim for following her wishes and carried her to a final resting place with Dad. Loved and remembered forever, by Janet, Karen, Frank and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
