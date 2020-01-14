|
It is with profound sadness that our family had to say goodbye to a wonderful lady, on January 11, 2020. Born February 14, 1925 she was the heart of our family. She will be extremely missed by her children Bob (Sandy) Elliott, Shawn (Rick) Watson, Gregg (Sharon) Elliott and Dawn Kent, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends will gather from 12 until 2 on Friday January 17th at the funeral home. Words of remembrance and Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Gilmore Lodge Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020