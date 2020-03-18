Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Elizabeth Ida UPHAM

Age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Catharines, Ontario on Friday, March 13th. Born in Steinbach-Hallenberg, Germany. Predeceased by her beloved husband Truman(1999). She is survived by her sons Richard (Lorraine), Michael (Kendra), stepdaughter Gail (Gene-deceased) Taylor, her sister Hermine Merten, brother Siegfried Marr residing in Germany, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Elisabeth loved to travel in her younger days, chatting with friends/ family and had a passion for word search. A private family service will take place. Friends and family who wish to honour Elisabeth can make a memorial donation to the or a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St (905-684-6346). Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020
