Elizabeth "Betty" Infantino

December 5, 1928 -March 10, 2020 Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Port Colborne General Hospital with her daughter Karen and her niece Marlene by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony, son Tom, grandson Michael and her parents Grace and John Kuzler. Elizabeth will now be reunited in heaven, with many special people who meant so much to her. Sister Grace Robertson , brother Jim Kuzler, sister-in-law Emma Kuzler, nieces Paula Kuzler and Betty Jane Bosak. Nephews Richard Bosak and Andy Bosak. Brothers and sisters in law, John and Weda Infantino, Sam and Gladys Infantino, Bee and Barbara Infantino, and brother-in-law Moe Hamel. Elizabeth is survived by her loving daughter Karen Powell (Gary). Granddaughter Kristina Vicente (Johnny). Great grandsons Thys and Mateo, brother George Kuzler and nephew Steven Kuzler, nieces Marlene Milks and Cheryl Ann Kuzler, nephews John and Rick Infantino. The Entire Infantino Famiglia: Lois, Fred, Joe, Angelo, Vicky, David, Helen, Barbara, Patti, Mark, Lori, John and Angela (deceased) sister-in-law Teresa Hamel, Rick, Roger, Linda and Paul Hamel. Elizabeth was a lifelong member of St. Kevin s Parish and The Ladies Catholic Women s League. She was a committed volunteer for many years at Rapelje Lodge, Woodlands of Sunset and St Vincent de Paul. "You will be in our hearts forever" Friends and family will be received at the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Friday, March 13th from 2 - 4 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 307 Niagara Street, Welland at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to a would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020
