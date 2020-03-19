|
March 10, 2020 The family of the late Betty Infantino wish to express their deep appreciation to those who offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our loss. Whether it was a phone call, text, visit, food, flowers, mass card or donation, we can never express enough of our appreciation and gratitude. Many thanks to Father Mulligan for the wonderful service and to the St. Kevin's Catholic Women's League for attending in honour of mom. Betty touched many, thank you for your friendship. Many thanks to the pallbearers George and Steven Kuzler, John and Rick Infantino, Johnny Vicente and Gary Powell. Thank you to the Welland Hospital 6th floor for their great care and to the Port Colborne Palliative Care for taking care of mom. Cudney's Funeral Home provided extraordinary care to us in this preparation. Thank you. A final big thank you to the Blue Star for providing the luncheon. To my cousin Marlene, thanks for being by my side during this last week. I could not have done it without you. Sincerely, Karen Powell and family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020