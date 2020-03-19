Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth INFANTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) INFANTINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Betty) INFANTINO Obituary
March 10, 2020 The family of the late Betty Infantino wish to express their deep appreciation to those who offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our loss. Whether it was a phone call, text, visit, food, flowers, mass card or donation, we can never express enough of our appreciation and gratitude. Many thanks to Father Mulligan for the wonderful service and to the St. Kevin's Catholic Women's League for attending in honour of mom. Betty touched many, thank you for your friendship. Many thanks to the pallbearers George and Steven Kuzler, John and Rick Infantino, Johnny Vicente and Gary Powell. Thank you to the Welland Hospital 6th floor for their great care and to the Port Colborne Palliative Care for taking care of mom. Cudney's Funeral Home provided extraordinary care to us in this preparation. Thank you. A final big thank you to the Blue Star for providing the luncheon. To my cousin Marlene, thanks for being by my side during this last week. I could not have done it without you. Sincerely, Karen Powell and family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -