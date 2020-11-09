1/1
Elizabeth Jacques
In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, who passed away in her 85th year on November 7, 2020. "A beautiful woman with a golden heart. Kept her family close and never far apart. Shared her love and kindness with everyone near. We will cherish our memories mother (grandma) our dear". We would like to thank the staff at Gilmore Lodge for all their love and support over the past few years. Lovingly remembered forever and always by her children Tim (Louann), Pete (Joanne), Denise Fang (Herb), Nanette Koch (Kirk) and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In honouring Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside committal service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
