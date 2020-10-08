Bet passed away peacefully at Royal Rose Place in Welland on October 7, 2020 in her 93rd year. She was the daughter of Charles Francis (Carl) Condon and Theresa Susan Condon. She was the sister of John (Jack) Francis Condon and his wife Helen, Charles Edward (Ted) Condon and his wife Lillian, Marian Teresa (Condon) Hannan and her husband Patrick and the late Margaret ( Marg) Mary Condon. Bet taught school for many years for the Lincoln County Separate School Board and spoke fondly of her teaching days and the children. Her Catholic faith and Irish heritage were inseparable. She was the family historian and it was always on the tip of her tongue because her memory rarely failed her. Her many nieces and nephews enhanced her life. She is survived by James (Jim) Hannan of St. Catharines, Mary Theresa (Hannan) and Leon Evans of Fonthill, William (Bill) and Marguerite Hannan of Oakville, Carl and Fiona Condon of Toronto, Paul and Nadine Condon of Sault St Marie, Barb (Condon) and Tim Tatzel of Fonthill, Ed and Morag Condon of London, Maryanne (Condon) Husband of Toronto and Teresa (Condon) and Mark Walker of Kitchener. She also has nine great nieces and nephews who were very important in her life. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Julia Church (251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines) on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory) Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



