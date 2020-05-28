It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) Morneau on May 24, 2020 at the age of 80 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She passed peacefully on her own terms, surrounded virtually by her family. Beloved wife to David Morneau, whom she adored for 60 years. Together they shared a life filled with love, laughter and family. Cherished mother to Tony (Diane), Todd (Karen), Troy (Maria), Terry (Cindy), Tammy and Tina (Kevin). She was an incredible grandmother and will forever be remembered by her 23 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren - with number 28 on the way - and countless pets. Betty will also be sadly missed by her sister, Anne McDonald and close family friend Lisa Bettiol. Predeceased by her first born, Tony. We all take comfort in knowing they're together again, talking and laughing like they always did. Together with David, Betty created our big, beautifully crazy family that she loved more than anything. She was always happy when her house was bustling with family and friends, and we loved it too. Some of our fondest memories come from the big gatherings she would host - whether it was a Christmas celebration, Grandpa's retirement party or one of her pug's birthdays - she always knew how to bring us together in a way that was amazing. If you were lucky enough to meet Betty, you were lucky enough to know her wit and her strength. She was so quick-witted and so funny, and she made sure that laughter is what fueled her family. She endured a lot over her life but she always met her hardships with a smile - even to the very end. She was impossibly strong and she made it look easy. Betty leaves her family and friends with incredible stories, lessons, laughs and love. She was one-of-a-kind in so many ways, but what we'll remember her for most is her heart. We love you, thank you for being you. Arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). A private family celebration of life will take place in the future. If so desired/in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Share your valued memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.