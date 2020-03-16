Home

Elizabeth JOHNSTON

Passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mother of Steven, Keith, Jaqueline, Deborah and James. Grandma to 7, GG to 10 and friend of many. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, and I have seen my children grow. I am the rain, the stars and the sun, my grandchildren's laughter as they run. I am the song within your hearts, you're what's left, my living parts. So, stand not at my grave and cry, I am not there, for souls don't die. My life on earth it has passed, I've loved you all to the very last. Don't cry for me but courage take, and love each other for my sake. In accordance with Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020
