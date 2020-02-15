Home

Elizabeth "Beppie" Kort

Elizabeth "Beppie" Kort Obituary
Peacefully called to be with the Lord, at Shalom Manor, Grimsby, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with her family by her side, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Simon Kort (2006). Loved mother of Robert of Hamilton, Paul (Mary) of St. Catharines and the late Eric Kort (1995). Mother-in-law of Helen Opthof (Bill) of Grimsby. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Shay), David (Suzanne), Shawna, Michael (Victoria) and Kristen and great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions to Shalom Manor would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
