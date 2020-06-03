December 15, 1943 - May 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth van der Woerd announce her passing on May 29, 2020 after a brief illness, at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Loving mother to Audrey Schenk (St. Catharines), Mark Schenk (Leah Anderson)(Ottawa), Nicole Carey (Late Eric)(Niagara Falls). Cherished grandmother to Matthew and Michael Saltarelli and Megan and Aidan Schenk. Liz is predeceased by her parents, Adriana van der Blom and Jan van der Woerd, and brothers Hans and Jim van der Woerd. She is survived by brothers Ben (Patty) and Jan (late Ali) van der Woerd. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Irene. Liz emigrated from the Netherlands to Canada in 1958 after the deaths of her father and mother, and joined her 4 brothers who had emigrated previously. Her brothers were spread across Canada, but Liz remained very connected to them throughout their lives. She never missed an opportunity to call and celebrate a significant event in the lives of her children, grandchildren or siblings, which she carefully noted on her Dutch calendar. Liz was a social person who enjoyed the company of others and a good laugh. She had a kind smile for everyone, made friends quickly and loved chatting with everyone. She especially loved her frequent visits with her friend Donna Leslie, and her other friends at Starbuck's. Saturday night hockey viewing was essential for Liz. Family would like to thank the staff of the St. Catharines General Hospital and Tufford Nursing Home, and her friend Donna for their support. As per Liz's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or your local food bank in Elizabeth's memory would be appreciated by her family. On-line condolences may be made at: www.passfieldmortuary.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.