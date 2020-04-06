|
|
Passed away peacefully in Niagara Falls on April 3, 2020 at the age of 89. She has been reunited with her beloved husband Willis (1977). Loving mother to Wayne (Nancy), Brian, Carol and her husband Robert DeGiuli. Cherished grandma to Alex Lockhart, Kyle DeGiuli and Ryan DeGiuli. Loved sister to Patricia Parker (Donald) and Nancy Pickell (late Gary Pickell). Predeceased by her parents Harry and Jane Irvine and infant grandson Matthew DeGiuli (1997). Mom was loved by many, including her former colleagues at Crawford Smith & Swallow (Niagara Falls) and her church family at Redeemer Bible Church. We will all miss her sense of humour, strength and warm heart. She served her family and community with love and joy. She knitted and crocheted for Juravinski Hospital, Our Lady of Scapular Church and Niagara Health Hospitals, sewed for missions, volunteered at the Niagara Falls Hospital and at the Church. She visited, ministered and encouraged the sick and the shut-ins. "Well done, good and faithful servant", Matthew 25:23a. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. F. Ahmed and the wonderful staff at the Acute Stroke Unit in the Niagara Falls Hospital. We appreciated the wonderful care and compassion given to our mom over the past week. A family graveside service will take place at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A Traditional Irish Blessing ~ May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020