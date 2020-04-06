|
|
87, of Virgil ON, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Beth was a police officer with the Toronto Police Services for 30 years before retiring to the Niagara region. She is survived by her brother Richard (Beulah) Johnston of Fort Myers, FL and many nieces, nephews, grand and great grandnieces and nephews across Canada and the USA. She anticipated the joy that awaits her in heaven and being reunited with her parents, Wm Herbert and Ruth Johnston, brother Art, her niece Rebecca Dick and grand-niece Sarah Dick. In light of the current restrictions due to COVID 19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to attend are invited to leave condolences and contact email information on the Tallman Funeral Homes website at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020