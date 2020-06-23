Passed away suddenly, as the result of a tragic accident, on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years Gerry 'Pep' Parent (2014). Dearly loved mother of Kenneth (Shirley) Parent and Susan (Ron) Fansolato. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Doug) Rolfe, Gerry Parent, Nicole Clarke and Albert Fansolato and great-grandmother of Hailey Freeman, Kyra, Dayna and Liam Rolfe. Predeceased by her grandson Michael Clarke (1999) as well as her brother William Kandracs (2006) and sister-in-law Lillian Kandracs (2016). Our mother had a long, active life, both with our father and after his passing. She enjoyed curling, golf and especially playing bridge. She would wait for the phone to ring for an upcoming bridge game with her lady friends. She loved her family and was proud of them all. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and management of Lundy Manor for the care their mother received over the past 2 years. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private family graveside service will take place, with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date (monitor the funeral home website for updated details). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.