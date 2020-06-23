Elizabeth Mary "Betty" (Kandracs) PARENT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly, as the result of a tragic accident, on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years Gerry 'Pep' Parent (2014). Dearly loved mother of Kenneth (Shirley) Parent and Susan (Ron) Fansolato. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Doug) Rolfe, Gerry Parent, Nicole Clarke and Albert Fansolato and great-grandmother of Hailey Freeman, Kyra, Dayna and Liam Rolfe. Predeceased by her grandson Michael Clarke (1999) as well as her brother William Kandracs (2006) and sister-in-law Lillian Kandracs (2016). Our mother had a long, active life, both with our father and after his passing. She enjoyed curling, golf and especially playing bridge. She would wait for the phone to ring for an upcoming bridge game with her lady friends. She loved her family and was proud of them all. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and management of Lundy Manor for the care their mother received over the past 2 years. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private family graveside service will take place, with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date (monitor the funeral home website for updated details). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved