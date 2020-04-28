|
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we say goodbye to Elizabeth May Fyke on April 25, 2020. Surrounded by the love of her family, Elizabeth passed peacefully, in the house she called home for 60 years, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by her best friend and husband of 64 years Harold L Fyke. Loving mother of David (Sue) Fyke, Deborah (Alain) Longval, Joice Fyke, Lenard (Maureen) Fyke and Larry Fyke. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren; Nicholas (Penelope) Longval, Kristal (Mark) Fazekas, Davis, Ali, Harrison, Ayla, Aryn, Dyson, Tara, Lauren and Matthew. Elizabeth also leaves behind six great grandchildren; Jaiden, Paige, Easton, Chase, Remington and Maksim. Elizabeth is survived by her brother Arthur Doherty of Nova Scotia and her sister Martha McKay of British Columbia and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sisters Lillian Cooley and Olive Doherty. Elizabeth was born and raised in Woodside Nova Scotia. Elizabeth was a hardworking and conscientious clerk at Zellers and a devoted and caring parishioner at All Saints Anglican Church for many years. Elizabeth and her family are tremendously grateful for the kindness and support from Dr. Che, Nurse Elizabeth May, Colleen Bredin-Bolton, the health care providers, the Walker Family Cancer Centre, family and friends. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church at a later day. In memory of Elizabeth those who wish may donate to All Saints Anglican Church or The Walker Family Cancer Centre.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020