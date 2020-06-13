On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dawson Elder Assisted Living Home, in her 94th year, Betty's life of hard work and grace came to a close. Born the youngest of five children, on the Fotheringham family farm between Teviotdale and Palmerston, Ontario, Betty was raised as any farm girl, with work and chores to be done, including hitching the horse to a buggy to ride five miles to school each day, rain or snow. After graduating Norwell District Secondary School, Betty moved to nearby Drayton to work at the Royal Bank, where she met her future husband Gordon. After saving enough for a post-secondary education, Betty studied nursing at the Toronto Western Hospital, graduating with her R.N. in 1950. She and Gordon married in 1954, and after five years of working in Toronto, they moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake, and together established the Morgan Funeral Home in 1959 After 12 years, Betty and Gordon shifted to Niagara Falls after acquiring the Morse & Son Funeral Home. In 1972, Betty decided to return to school and attended Humber College, where she graduated, with honours, from the Funeral Service Education program. She went on to be an active funeral director until her retirement in 1990. Betty was active in a number of community organizations, including the U.C.W. of Grace United Church, both the Niagara and Stamford Chapters of the I.O.D.E., as a Rotary-Ann with the Niagara Falls Rotary Club, and then as a charter member and past-president of the Zonta Club of Niagara Falls. In her retirement years, she has enjoyed all her groups of friends, including the Swim Club, lunches with former Zontians, and friends from the University Women's Club. Betty leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years, Gordon, her son, Ernie and his wife Susan, grandchildren, Michael, Lisa (Ben), and Brittany (Max), former daughter-in-law, Susan, and many nieces, nephews and wonderful cherished friends. She will be reunited with her son Jeff (survived by his wife Nancy), and with her siblings, Etta Wells, Bob Fotheringham, Peg Benson, and Clarence Fotheringham. Betty's family would love nothing more than to share her life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held at the MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. It is our hope we will be able to share an event celebrating her life in the near future. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to either the Zonta Club of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Rotary Club Foundation, or to the OneFoundation (GNGH Jeff Morgan Emergency Department). Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.