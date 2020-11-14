1/
Elizabeth NEMETH
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Eventide Home, at the age of 98. Predeceased by her parents Stephen and Elizabeth Nemeth. Dear sister of Joseph (the late Pamela) Nemeth. Survived by her nieces and nephews: John (Lorraine) Nemeth, David (the late Patti) Nemeth, Sally (Edward) Satchell, and Diane Nemeth (Alphonse), and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Because of the restrictions around Covid-19, a private graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
